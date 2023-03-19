India

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's 4 aides flown to Assam's Dibrugarh

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 19, 2023, 04:54 pm 3 min read

In a major development in the crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh and his associates, four of his arrested close aides were reportedly flown to Assam's Dibrugarh in a special aircraft, reported India Today, citing top police sources. Reportedly, they will be kept at the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail. Meanwhile, Singh has been on the run since Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

This move comes only a day after the Punjab Police intensified its statewide operation to detain the pro-Khalistani leader and his aides days after state CM Bhagwant Mann's meeting with Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on March 2.

On Saturday, numerous close associates of Singh were apprehended in Jalandhar and are being reportedly interrogated by the cops.

Singh's aides received at Dibrugarh under heavy security

Reportedly, the arrested associates of Singh were accompanied by a 27-member team of the Punjab Police, including its Inspector General (Prisons), Roop Kumar Arora. They were received at Dibrugarh's Mohanbari Airport under high security by the Dibrugarh superintendent of police (SP) and deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, Punjab's state police officially declared the Waris Punjab De chief a fugitive on Saturday.

Top police official confirms arrival of Singh's aides in Assam

A top police source told the news agency IANS, "Four detained associates of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were recently flown to Dibrugarh by a Special Air Force aircraft. They will probably be kept in the Dibrugarh Central Jail." "They are being accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the [IG Prisons]," added the source.

Visuals of police bringing suspects to Dibrugarh

A team of Punjab police comprising SP Tejbir Singh Hundal brings four suspects to Assam's Dibrugarh



" There are 4 people. We will tell their names later," says SP Tejbir Singh Hundal. pic.twitter.com/KiXx89Vtu3 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Almost 80 of Singh's supporters arrested so far

While the pro-Khalistani leader continues to be on the run from the cops, 78 Waris Punjab De members have so far been apprehended in a statewide operation, reported Hindustan Times. Central intelligence officers earlier said the operation to arrest Singh was launched after they received a tip-off that the separatist group was planning attacks in Delhi and carrying out a radicalization drive across Punjab.

Know about Punjab Police's pursuit of Singh

More than 50 police vehicles on Saturday reportedly chased Singh and his associates in an attempt to arrest them after the Punjab Police tracked the pro-Khalistani leader's latest location in Jalandhar's Shahkot. Moreover, some supporters of Singh also claimed on social media that the police were hunting for them. However, the police couldn't find the separatist leader, and the statewide operation is still underway.

Singh, supporters' previous encounter with Punjab Police

In February, armed with guns, swords, and other weapons, hundreds of supporters of Singh clashed with the police in Ajnala, Amritsar. The Waris Punjab De chief and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala Police Station and camped until the cops "assured" that Lovepreet Singh Tufan, a close aide of Singh who was detained on charges including theft and kidnapping, would be set free.