Mumbai tech firm CEO hit by car while jogging; dies

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 19, 2023, 04:28 pm 1 min read

In a shocking incident, the chief executive officer (CEO) of a technology company, identified as Rajalakshmi Vijay, died after being hit by a speeding car in Mumbai early on Sunday morning. According to The Times of India, the top boss of Altruist Technologies was out on a jog at Mumbai's Worli Sea Face when the vehicle rammed into her.

Detials on road accident

As per the police, the road accident took place near Mumbai's Worli Milk Dairy at around 6:30 am on Sunday when a Tata Nexon car hit Vijay from behind at a very high speed. The victim, a resident of the Dadar Matunga area, was immediately rushed to the nearby MA Podar Hospital, where she was reportedly declared dead by the doctors.

Visuals from the accident site

Rajalaxmi Krishnan,CEO of a technology company,died on the spot,after a speeding car hit her at #worliseaface.@MumbaiPolice registered a case against driver Sumer Merchant, Accused told the police that he lost control of vehicle and hit the divider before hitting the women pic.twitter.com/as73DAkcdw — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 19, 2023