Tunisha Sharma wasn't depressed, claims co-actor Chandan K Anand

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 14, 2023, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Actor Chandan K Anand played the role of Saddam, Tunisha Sharma's maternal uncle in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'

Television actor and Tunisha Sharma's co-star from Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Chandan K Anand, in a new interview, has said that the late actor, was not depressed. He also said that a day before her death, Sharma wanted to speak to him. Sharma had allegedly committed suicide in December 2022, on the sets of the show in which she played the character of Shehzaadi Mariam.

'I feel bad that people think she was depressed'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anand said that Sharma was not depressed. Rejecting claims about her depression, he said, "People are saying she was depressed. She wasn't depressed. I feel bad when people think she was depressed. She got hurt, felt bad, and rest only she knows what happened. I don't know," he told the media house.

Recalling his last conversation with Sharma

In the same interview, Anand also spoke about his last conversation with Sharma. Recalling how she wanted to speak with him a day before her death, he said, "Sharma wanted to have a word with me. But we never got time. There was always something or the other going on the sets. The next day she took the drastic step."

Anand on actors and their vulnerability

Anand also talked about how actors become vulnerable while playing their characters. "The point is actors are quite vulnerable because we tend to find emotions in it. Sharing is very important. She (Sharma) was always happy and smiling. This has become a lesson for all of us, some are running behind followers on social media, and some for lead roles," he added.

Khan continues to remain in judicial custody

Meanwhile, Sharma's former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan, who was arrested by the Waliv Police on the charges of abetment to suicide, continues to be in judicial custody. He is lodged in the Thane Jail. In January, a Vasai Court rejected his bail plea. Following this, Khan's lawyer filed a fresh bail petition in front of the Bombay High Court.