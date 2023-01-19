India

Maharashtra: 9 dead in car-truck collision on Mumbai-Goa highway

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 19, 2023, 10:17 am 2 min read

Nine people lost their lives after a truck collided head-on with a car on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Thursday morning

At least nine individuals lost their lives after a car and a truck collided head-on in the Mangaon area on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The incident occurred close to Repoli village at approximately 5 am on Thursday. As per the police, the truck crashed into the Eeco car while it was coming from the opposite side of the road.

Child among dead

Of the nine deceased, three were women and five men, the police told news agency ANI. One child reportedly also died in the crash, while another kid sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The police also confirmed that traffic movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway resumed later, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Visuals of the crash from Goa-Mumbai highway

Maharashtra | Visuals from Goa-Mumbai highway in Repoli area in Raigad where a car accident left nine people, including a child, dead and another child injured. pic.twitter.com/oaH1qKyW83 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

10 died in bus-truck collision on Nashik-Shirdi highway last week

In a similar accident last week, ten people lost their lives after a bus collided with a truck on the Nashik-Shirdi highway in Maharashtra. Over 34 individuals sustained multiple injuries in the accident, ANI reported. According to the Maharashtra Police, the bus that collided head-on with the truck was taking pilgrims to the Shirdi Saibaba temple.

Majority of passengers had suffered serious injuries

Nearly 50 passengers were on the bus from Thane, and most of them were severely injured in the crash, police said. The police had also revealed that the bus was one of the 15 buses headed to Sai Darshan from Ulhasnagar. The deceased included three men, five women, and two kids, as reported by The Indian Express.

Over 11,000 died in Maharashtra in road accidents in 2022

Last year, between January and September, Maharashtra reported 24,360 road accidents. According to the state transport department authorities, this was a substantial increase of 3,127 accident cases over the same period in 2021. Furthermore, 11,149 people also died in 2022 in these accidents, a spike of nearly 1,272 from 2021, while 19,971 individuals were injured.