'Time to go,' ex-Miss Kerala's last post before fatal accident

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 03, 2021, 11:09 am

Miss South India and former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer (right), and first runner-up of Miss Kerala 2019, Anjana Shajan (left)

A road trip with friends turned fatal for two promising young models. Miss South India and former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, and first runner-up of Miss Kerala 2019, Anjana Shajan, died recently after meeting with a road accident in Kochi's Vyttilla. It happened at around 1.30 am near Holiday Inn Hotel. Reports say their car crashed into a tree after hitting a two-wheeler.

Details

They were accompanied by two other friends who are critical

According to a report in The New Indian Express, their friends Abdul Rahman and Muhammad Asif were also travelling with them. Following the accident, all of them were taken to Kerala's Ernakulam Medical Centre hospital. While Alamcode-resident Kabeer and Thrissur-based Shajan were declared brought dead, the other two are currently being treated with critical injuries. Apart from them, the biker suffered minor injuries too.

Cops are checking CCTV footage to find out the reason

When the cops checked the CCTV footage, it was found that they were driving the car at a high speed and lost control upon noticing the two-wheeler. Cops are guessing that the accident may have occurred when they tried to avoid hitting the two-wheeler. It took place between Vytilla and Palarivattom on the National Highway stretch. Kabeer-Shajan's car was coming from the Vytilla side.

Background

Kabeer's last Instagram video eerily predicted her end

Notably, Kabeer had shared a video of herself on her Instagram account just hours before the accident. In it, she can be seen walking down a grassland, enjoying the natural surroundings. She captioned the video, "It's time to go." And in a twist of fate, it turned out to be true. Her heartbroken social media followers poured their condolences and prayed for her family.

Quote

Dulquer Salmaan offered condolences to their families

Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media space and shared a photo of the duo. He wrote, "I had the great privilege of working with both these young and vibrant girls. I pray for their families and friends to get through these trying times."

Aftermath

Repercussion: Kabeer's mother tried to end her life

Meanwhile, Kabeer's mother attempted to end her life by consuming poisonous pills. A few hours after the accident, she took the extreme decision. Her mother Razeena, a Palamkonam (near Alamcode) native, was found in an unconscious state at her residence. She was rushed to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Following treatment, her condition is now said to be stable. Her husband is working abroad.