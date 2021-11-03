Film legend Raj Kapoor's biography will be released next month

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 03, 2021, 08:39 am

You can pre-order Raj Kapoor's biography on Amazon now

It was in June this year that filmmaker Rahul Rawail (known for Love Story, Betaab, Anjaam, Arjun Pandit) announced that he will drop the biography of Raj Kapoor on the legend's birthday. And now a report suggests that the book can be pre-ordered online. It is available on e-commerce site, Amazon. The foreword has been penned by Kapoor's only surviving son, Randhir Kapoor.

Twitter Post

Read the development here

RAJ KAPOOR BIOGRAPHY TO BE RELEASED ON HIS BIRTH ANNIVERSARY... #RajKapoor: The Master At Work - the biography by #RahulRawail - will hit the stands on the legendary actor-filmmaker's birth anniversary on 14 Dec 2021... #RandhirKapoor has penned the foreword. pic.twitter.com/L8F997rzCG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2021

Details

The book is titled 'Raj Kapoor, The Master at Work'

Aptly titled Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work, the book will provide a perspective about the director-producer-actor and the different aspects of his filmmaking, such as his dry sense of humor. News has it that Rawail started working on this when Rishi Kapoor was still alive. He also had a discussion with Randhir and his mother Krishna Kapoor before starting off with the project.

Fact

Apurva Asrani had suggested the idea to Rawail

The book will be unveiled on December 14 this year, which happens to be the showman's 97th birthday. Rawail said that the idea was initially suggested by Apurva Asrani, writer of noted series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, when both of them were on the Indian Panorama panel. After a talk with the Kapoors, the project took flight and now it's up for grabs.

Information

'Raj ji as a filmmaker' is the book's focus

"It took some time as I wanted to do full justice to it. My version is Raj ji as a filmmaker. And, things started falling in place. Prerna Vohra, (from the Bloomsbury Publishing India), was cooperative too. I started narrating and it was transcribed," Rawail shared. Notably, the director started his career at RK films, which is why he's so close to the Kapoors.

Fact

Let's celebrate some interesting facts about the stalwart

While Raj Kapoor's name is enough, we still are going to celebrate some of the interesting facts about him: -It was the success of Barsaat, starring him and Nargis Dutt, which helped the stalwart to buy RK studios a year later. -His 1964 directorial, Sangam was Raj Kapoor's first color film. -It also brought the concept of international locales as shooting spots in Bollywood.