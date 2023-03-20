World

London: Pro-Khalistani supporters remove Indian flag, here's what happened next

London: Pro-Khalistani supporters remove Indian flag, here's what happened next

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 20, 2023, 08:16 am 3 min read

Pro-Khalistani supporters take down Indian flag at Indian High Commission in London, MEA responds

After pro-Khalistani supporters pulled down India's national flag in London on Sunday evening, the Indian High Commission responded to this by replacing it with a much bigger tricolor. In numerous video posts on social media, an Indian High Commission official was seen rescuing the tricolor from a group of protesters chanting pro-Khalistani slogans and waving separatist Khalistani flags.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just a day after the Punjab Police stepped up its efforts to apprehend pro-Khalistani separatist leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his associates, just days after CM Bhagwant Mann met with Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on March 2.

On Saturday, many of Singh's associates were arrested in Jalandhar and are reportedly being interrogated.

Indian High Commission's response to London incident

According to the news agency PTI, officials from the mission stated the "attempted but failed" attack was successfully foiled and that the Indian national flag was now flying even "grander!" Meanwhile, netizens and others lauded the official for confronting the separatist supporters and throwing down a Khalistani flag from a protester who could be seen hanging off the ridge of the first-floor veranda.

Video of Indian official rescuing Indian flag from pro-Khalistani supporters

This brave Indian High Commission official deserves all the accolades for bravely taking on the #Khalistani elements who tried to take down our Indian flag 🇮🇳

Heartbreaking to see the terror attack on our High Commission in London. It needs to be taken up at the highest level! pic.twitter.com/biQ8XdJxDP — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) March 19, 2023

MEA's response after London incident

The incident triggered massive outrage in India, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to send a strong message. On Sunday evening, the MEA reportedly summoned the senior-most United Kingdom (UK) diplomat in New Delhi to convey India's "strong protest" at the actions of extremist and separatist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

Here's what MEA said in its official statement

MEA said, "An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention." "India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK."

MEA demands action from UK government

Furthermore, the MEA also urged the UK government to take immediate action against those involved in Sunday's incident in London. "It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," stated the ministry.

Post showing bigger Indian flag at London Indian High Commission

An Indian diplomat confronts a Khalistani clown, takes back the Indian flag pulled down by a mob that attacked the Indian High Commission in London to protest legal action taken against a militant Sikh secessionist in India.



A larger tricolour has now replaced the previous one. pic.twitter.com/1dG1AdhedH — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 19, 2023

Here's how Indian leaders reacted to London incident

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said, "This is absolutely shameful, unacceptable and needs to be condemned strongly. Strictest action against the culprits being disrespectful to our tricolor & trespassing needs to be taken by UK Police& its Government." Meanwhile, Congress's Rajeev Shukla tweeted: "Highly condemnable incident. Culprits must be arrested by British police."

Twitter post by Chaturvedi

This is absolutely shameful, unacceptable and needs to be condemned strongly. Strictest action against the culprits being disrespectful to our tricolour & trespassing needs to be taken by UK Police& its Government. https://t.co/dcqpYPiKMG — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 19, 2023

Know about Punjab Police's pursuit of Singh

On Saturday, over 50 police vehicles reportedly chased Amritpal Singh and his aides﻿ in an attempt to detain them after the Punjab Police tracked the Waris Punjab De chief's last location in Jalandhar's Shahkot. Some of Singh's supporters also alleged that cops were hunting them. However, the police are yet to catch the separatist leader, and the statewide operation is still on.