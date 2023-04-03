India

Karnataka: Newborn's body dragged around government hospital by stray dog

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 03, 2023, 03:14 pm 3 min read

In a shocking incident, a newborn's body was reportedly dragged around by a stray dog at a government hospital in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Saturday. According to the security guards at McGann District Hospital, they chased away the dog after noticing that it was carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby with its mouth near the hospital's maternity ward.

Newborn left at back of maternity ward: Officials

Officials claimed the newborn was already dead by the time the body was recovered. They also said that they were examining if the baby died before the dog bite or due to it, reported the news outlet Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, authorities also said they suspected the newborn was left at the back of the hospital's maternity ward.

Infant was dead before we retrieved body, reveals security guard

Security guard Hanumanthappa, who reportedly recovered the body, told HT, "While I was on duty, a patient alerted me that they saw an infant being carried around by a dog in the hospital. I immediately chased the dog, but the infant had already died." Based on the initial review of records, officials also found that the infant was not delivered at that government hospital.

Probe underway in matter: Shivamogga health officer

According to Shivamogga District Health Officer Dr. Rajesh Surgehalli, a police complaint had also been filed in the matter. He said the exact time of the newborn's death would be determined only after the autopsy. Furthermore, officials also revealed that the newborn was premature, weighing just 900 grams. In comparison, the average weight of a normal newborn is approximately 2.5kg.

Police complaint registered under IPC Section 318

Meanwhile, Doddapete Police Inspector Anjan Kumar also confirmed that a case had been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 318 (concealment of birth by disposal of a child's dead body secretly) and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to trace the individual who abandoned the newborn. "We have registered a case under IPC Section 318 against unknown persons at Doddapete Police Station," Kumar said.

4-year-old child bitten to death by street dogs in Hyderabad

In a similar incident on February 19, street dogs mauled a four-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad, and a CCTV camera captured the entire incident. In the video, the kid could be seen walking down the street when three dogs started to run at him. The group of dogs then attacked the child and managed to pin him down, as per Economic Times.

More details on Hyderabad victim

Identified as Pradeep, the victim was reportedly a resident of Erukula Basti in Hyderabad's Bagh Amberpet. Officials had said the incident took place outside an automobile workshop where the victim's father worked as a watchman. According to media reports, the deceased's father had brought both his kids to work on the day of the unfortunate incident.