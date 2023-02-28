India

A 26-year-old man was brutally hacked to death on a busy street in Karnataka by four to five men as bystanders looked on. The heinous murder in the Bidar district was caught on camera. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Police stated "revenge" may be the motive behind the crime, but the culprits were yet to be arrested.

The incident allegedly took place in Tripuranth village in Karnataka's Bidar district, though the exact time could not be determined. Anand Phule, 26, was walking on the street when four to five men appeared out of nowhere and attacked him with swords and other sharp-edged weapons, police said. An official said that Phule attempted to flee during the attack while bystanders looked on.

In the video footage, the attackers were seen repeatedly hitting and pushing the victim to the ground on a busy street. The accused allegedly then stabbed Phule with swords and other sharp-edged weapons until he collapsed and died in a pool of blood. The victim was seen lying down as the accused fled the scene.

According to a senior police official, the attack was carried out for "revenge." He claimed that four to five assailants planned to kill Phule as part of a criminal conspiracy and to exact revenge on him for a previous feud. Police said the attackers managed to flee, but added that they were gathering evidence to arrest the accused persons.

Police said another person, most likely Phule's friend, was also injured in the incident and is being treated at Bidar's government hospital. They said the accused had been identified based on information obtained from Phule's friend and that action had been initiated to arrest them.

This is not the first time such a murder has occurred in Karnataka in recent months. Last week, a 20-year-old man reportedly murdered a delivery agent in Hassan district as he was unable to pay for the iPhone he had ordered. Just days ago, Karnataka Police also found mutilated body parts of an unidentified man from different canals in the Mandya district.