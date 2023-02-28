India

J&K: 2 shot dead including terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit

J&K: 2 shot dead including terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 28, 2023, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Two terrorists were shot dead in a joint operation by the Army and the police at Padgampora village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists were shot dead in a joint operation by the Army and the police at Padgampora village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday. Among those killed was the terrorist who killed Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit (KP) who worked as a bank security guard, on Sunday. The terrorist was identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of Pulwama.

Bhat was associated with Hizbul, LeT offshoot

The encounter reportedly began at 1:30 am after security forces were tipped off about two terrorists hiding in Awantipora tehsil, Pulwama. A gunfight ensued, and the terrorists were killed; their bodies were retrieved later. The Kashmir Police tweeted that Bhat had earlier worked with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) but was currently associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), which is a local offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Police confirmed Bhat as Sharma's killer

#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/1EdTeobWYP — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 28, 2023

Twitter Post

Pandit body demands government to replace L-G

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandit Sanghrash Samiti (KPSS), a prominent organization of KPs in the Valley, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to remove Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, under whose watch the killings have been taking place. In a statement, KPSS requested the government "to rest their personal agendas and self-conceit and take the issue seriously."

If militancy ended, then who killed Sharma: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited Sharma's family in Achan village of Pulwama. She called for Kashmiri Muslims to protect KPs from "attackers." She also attacked the Centre over Sharma's death, asking who killed him if the government claims that militancy has ended in the Valley.