BJP's blue-eyed boy 'wants to kill' Congress chief Kharge: Surjewala

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 06, 2023, 02:13 pm 3 min read

Congress's Randeep Surjewala has alleged the BJP was plotting to assassinate party chief Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was plotting to kill party President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. Congress General Secretary of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, released an audio clip in which the BJP's Chittapur candidate Manikanta Rathod allegedly said he would "wipe off" Kharge's wife and children. Notably, Rathod is running against Kharge's son Priyank from the Chittapur Assembly constituency.

Why does this story matter?

The allegations come at a time when campaigning for the upcoming Karnakata Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are in full force.

The Congress seeks to capitalize on the alleged "abusive" statements by BJP candidates in their election campaign.

In 2019, the BJP deposed the elected Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government. Interestingly, no party in Karnataka has yet won two consecutive terms.

Assassination plot against Congress chief cannot be brushed aside: Surjewala

Accusing Rathod of using abusive language against Kharge, Surjewala said, "Plotting to assassinate the president of Congress...his wife and his children is not something that anybody should brush aside." "I know the prime minister will remain mute, and so will Karnataka police and the Election Commission of India. But people of Karnataka will not remain mute and will give a befitting reply," he said.

Congress leader claims Rathod is PM Modi's blue-eyed boy

During a press conference in Bengaluru, Congress leader Surjewala played an audio clip of the alleged conversation between Rathod and a local BJP leader Ravi and using expletives. "And it's not an ordinary person. It is the blue-eyed boy, the Chittapur BJP candidate whose track record you know better than me, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (sic)," he said.

Watch: Surjewala addressing presser in Bengaluru

BJP is yet to respond to allegations

The BJP and its leadership, according to Surjewala, have grown dangerously frustrated and desperate because they ignored development issues. "The pathetic state of the BJP is that they coin one ugly polarising issue a day to somehow save their skins from answering for the 40 percent corruption (allegations)," he said. Meanwhile, BJP is yet to respond to the allegations by Congress.

Who is BJP's Chittapur candidate Rathod?

Rathod is contesting from the Chittapur constituency against Kharge's son and Congress leader, Priyank. The controversial candidate, allegedly facing around 40 criminal cases, was deported from Kalaburagi for a year. He was also arrested for threatening Priyank with murder and was later released on bail.