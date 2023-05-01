Politics

BJP releases its poll manifesto for Karnataka

BJP releases its poll manifesto for Karnataka

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 01, 2023, 11:09 am 1 min read

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto 'Praja Dhwani' on Monday for Karnataka which goes to polls on May 10. The manifesto was released by BJP president JP Nadda flanked by incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa. As per sources, the manifesto focuses on youth welfare, infrastructure development, and women empowerment.

Bommai calls it 'people's manifesto'