Protest erupts outside Yediyurappa's residence over reservation; Section 144 imposed

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 27, 2023, 04:19 pm 1 min read

Yediyurappa's house attacked amid protests over reservation

A massive protest erupted outside former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa's home, demanding the withdrawal of the state government's recent move on the internal reservation. Protesters from the Banjara and Bhovi communities vented their anger, claiming that "less" reservation was given to the "Scheduled Caste-Touchables," to which the Banjara community belongs.

The protest erupted after the current CM Basavaraj Bommai-led government recently recommended to the Central government a new breakdown of the reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) in jobs and education.

Per the new recommendation, out of the 17% of reservations for the SC community, 6% be earmarked for Scheduled Castes (left), 5.5% for Scheduled Castes (right), 4.5% for "touchables," and 1% for others.

Visuals of current situation outside Yediyurappa's home