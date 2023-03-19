Politics

Rahul Gandhi clarifies London remarks at Jaishankar-led parliamentary panel meeting

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 19, 2023, 11:57 am 3 min read

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly gave an explanation of his remarks on India's democracy made during his recent United Kingdom (UK) visit, which triggered a massive row, at a parliamentary panel meeting chaired by S Jaishankar on Saturday. The former Congress president asserted he had only raised questions about the state of Indian democracy and could not be tagged as an "anti-national" for that.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week called for a special parliamentary committee to review Gandhi's alleged "contemptuous" comments against India in London.

To recall, the Congress leader's speech at Cambridge University last month ignited a row after he alleged that opposition leaders were being spied on and democracy in India was under attack.

Here's how parliamentary panel meeting went

According to NDTV, Gandhi didn't speak in the opening round of the meet but responded after a BJP MP raised the issue of politicians trying to "score brownie points" by discussing Indian democracy on foreign soil, indirectly referring to Gandhi. The former Congress chief then reportedly told the leaders at the meet that he believed it was an internal matter which could be resolved.

Twitter post by S Jaishankar

Chaired the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs on India’s G20 Presidency.



Thank members for their active participation. pic.twitter.com/3DW5HrR5zq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 18, 2023

BJP MPs counter Gandhi

Gandhi's remarks at the meeting were, however, countered by BJP MPs, who claimed it wasn't the right platform to discuss the topic as the panel was aimed at discussing India's G20 Presidency. Some other MPs also reportedly backed the argument by the BJP leaders. But many opposition MPs voiced support for Gandhi's right to defend himself over the "oblique reference" to his London comments.

Jaishankar reportedly stepped in after heated argument during meeting

Amid a heated back-and-forth, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who is also the chairman of the committee, stopped Gandhi from replying and asked all the leaders at the meeting to instead talk about the London matter in the Parliament. Furthermore, Jaishankar also asked the Congress leader to speak only about the subject of the committee and not on political matters.

BJP wants Rahul Gandhi suspended from Lok Sabha

On Wednesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded a special parliamentary committee to probe Gandhi's alleged "contemptuous" remarks on Indian democracy during his UK visit. He also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consider suspending the Congress leader from the House in order to send the right signal that "no one takes the pride and respect of high institutions for a ride in future."

Details on Dubey's letter to Lok Sabha speaker

"This conduct of the [MP]is required to be investigated thoroughly either by the Privileges Committee or by a special committee," stated Dubey's letter to Birla, per PTI. "Thereafter, House should consider whether such a member should be expelled from the House to protect the esteem of Parliament and other democratic institutions and give a clear message," it added.

Here's what Gandhi said at Cambridge University

After Gandhi attacked PM Narendra Modi-led central government during his address at Cambridge University on February 28, a massive row erupted in India. During his lecture on Learning to Listen in the 21st Century, the Congress leader claimed that there was "an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy" and that numerous opposition leaders were being spied on using Israeli spyware Pegasus.