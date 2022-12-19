Politics

LAC clash: Parliament likely to witness uproar this week too

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 19, 2022, 11:44 am 3 min read

The Parliament will likely generate stir over some of the bills

The Opposition is set to bring up the issue of the border clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh again in the Parliament this week. The opposition parties would reportedly reiterate their call for a debate on the issue in both houses. Meanwhile, a bill to amend the multi-state cooperative societies law is also likely to cause a stir in Lok Sabha.

Why does this story matter?

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector on December 9.

Both countries have been engaged in a border row since March 2020 as they have varied perceptions of the LAC, leading to frequent friction.

The issue earlier led to a ruckus in both Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the winter session.

Congress gave notices seeking debate over LAC issue

The Congress is reportedly planning to corner the central government in the Parliament over the LAC dispute again this week. Congress's Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion notice to discuss the border situation with China on Monday. Another Congress MP, Pramod Tiwari, has also given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to debate the subject in the Rajya Sabha.

Check out the notices by Congress MPs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's response following LAC clash

After facing criticism over the LAC skirmish, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the Parliament on Tuesday that Chinese troops sought to "transgress the LAC" in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector and "unilaterally change the status quo." However, he claimed that Chinese forces were sent back thanks to the Indian Army's prompt action. He also stated that the Army was dedicated to safeguarding the country's territory.

Bill that may generate heat in Lok Sabha

According to PTI, a discussion on the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 7, is also expected to cause a commotion since it attempts to change the legislation governing multi-state cooperative societies. Opposition MPs urged that it be referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee for consideration, claiming it would infringe on the rights of state governments.

Government may present these bills over the week

Meanwhile, the government also intends to present a bill in Lok Sabha this week to repeal outdated laws that place undue obligations on people. Lok Sabha may also clear the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill this week. Similarly, Rajya Sabha could consider bills cleared by Lok Sabha, such as the proposals that aim to update the lists of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Scheduled business for Monday

According to officials, the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, is set to be introduced in the lower house on Monday. Rajya Sabha is likely to take up matters concerning financial business. Congress MP Tiwari is scheduled to raise the issue of the rising number of suicides among youngsters. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh will reportedly highlight the growing number of farmer suicides.