No proposal to cut petrol prices in state: Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM has said that there was no proposal before the government to cut petrol prices in the state on the lines of neighboring Tamil Nadu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that there was no proposal before the government to cut petrol prices in the state on the lines of neighboring Tamil Nadu. Notably, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting his maiden budget to the Assembly on Friday had said that the government has decided to cut tax on petrol by Rs. 3 per liter.

Details

Siddaramaiah had urged Bommai to cut petrol, diesel prices

Following this Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah had urged Chief Minister Bommai to cut the price of both petrol and diesel in the state. However, in response to a question by reporters, about any proposal to cut petrol prices like in Tamil Nadu, Bommai said, "There is no such proposal."

COVID-19 negative certificates

Bommai talked about fake COVID-19 negative certificates reportedly being issued

Responding to a question on reports that COVID-19 negative certificates are being issued in exchange for money at testing camps, the CM said, "It has come to my notice." "I will give directions to officials whether it is in railway stations or bus stands whoever is doing it- to take action against them and stop such things," he added.

Quote

Accelerating development of Karnataka is my main objective: Bommai

Moreover, he said that those who have been given such negative certificates will be made to undergo tests once again. Noting that he is reviewing work of Higher Education, PWD, and Housing departments today, Bommai said accelerating development of the state is his main objective.

Development work

Infrastructure development will give push to economic activities: Bommai

"Infrastructure development will give a push to economic activities, also social and economic life of poor has to get improved, keeping this in mind I have begun my work," he said pointing out at various programs announced by him on the Independence Day. He said that officials have been asked to function in a way that government initiatives reach people in the shortest time.