India

Delhi Police reaches Rahul Gandhi's residence over 'sexual assault' remarks

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 19, 2023, 08:03 pm 3 min read

Delhi Police has sought details from Rahul Gandhi over 'sexual assault' remarks he made during Bharat Jodo Yatra

A high-voltage drama was witnessed outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi on Sunday after a Delhi Police team reached there to seek details regarding the "sexual harassment victims" he mentioned during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Kashmir on January 30. The Congress held a protest outside Gandhi's residence against the police action and blamed the central government for his alleged harassment.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes as Gandhi faces severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his alleged remarks against Indian democracy during his recent United Kingdom visit.

Ahead of several Assembly elections and the 2024 general election, Congress has also been on the offensive against the BJP over issues like the alleged Chinese intrusion, the BBC's Narendra Modi documentary, and the Adani Group-Hindenburg controversy.

Seeking details from Gandhi to deliver justice: Delhi Police

According to the Delhi Police, Gandhi gave a statement on January 30 that he met several women during the BJY who claimed to be rape victims. A team led by the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Crime) Sagar Preet Hooda reached Gandhi's residence on Sunday, saying they were trying to get details from him so that justice could be delivered to such victims.

Need time to compile details: Rahul Gandhi tells police

Gandhi reportedly told police that it was a long yatra, and he met many people and needed time to compile the required information. The Congress leader had assured them that he would give the data soon, after which the proceedings would begin, Hooda said.

Congress workers held protests outside Gandhi's residence; detained

Congress workers protesting against Delhi Police outside Rahul Gandhi's residence detained by police



A team of Delhi Police is present at the residence of Rahul Gandhi in connection with the notice that was served to him by police to seek information on the 'sexual harassment'… https://t.co/0OgHyTexEi pic.twitter.com/1yQ6u7wrj0 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

PM Modi is nervous about Adani case: Congress

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the Centre over the police action, saying it was a tactic to divert attention from the Adani-Hindenburg issue. "To divert from the Adani issue, they are asking all these questions by sending the police. Rahul Gandhi & Congress will not get scared. No matter how much they try to save Adani, we will continue to question them," he alleged.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions Delhi Police

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the Delhi Police, saying that the BJY ended over 45 days ago but they are collecting details now. "They [Delhi Police] are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn't they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to it as per law," he said.

What exactly did Rahul Gandhi say?

In his BJY concluding speech in Srinagar, Gandhi reportedly said several women were being sexually assaulted in the country, adding he met two victims during the yatra who claimed to be gangrape victims. He said they were reluctant to report it to the police over the fear of shame. Gandhi further said the women narrated their ordeal as they wanted to confide in him.