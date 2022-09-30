Politics

Congress president poll nominations: Mallikarjun Kharge in, Digvijaya Singh out

Sep 30, 2022

Friday is the last day for filing nomination for the Congress presidential election.

Throwing a new twist in the plot everyday, the Congress presidential elections will now see party stalwart and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge as a contestant. After Kharge entering into the fray, Digvijaya Singh announced his withdrawal from the race. The final contest is expected to be between Shashi Tharoor and Kharge as Friday is the last day for filing nominations.

Context Why does this story matter?

The grand old party will hold the presidential election in October and may get a non-Gandhi leader at its helm.

While Ashok Gehlot was considered the "Gandhi family" candidate, reports said that the "rebellion" in Jaipur diminished his chances.

With him out of the race, the party might witness a two-way contest between Tharoor, and Kharge if no other leader files the nomination.

Information Kharge, if elected, would be out of Karnataka CM race

Kharge — an MP from Gulbarga, Karnataka — is considered a loyalist and close to all three Gandhis — Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka. Hailing from the Dalit community, he was also seen as a likely face for Karnataka CM as the state is set to go to polls soon. However, it wouldn't be the case anymore if he is elected as the Congress president.

Others Speculations over Venugopal, Selja's bid

According to reports, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal and Haryana Congress leader Kumari Selja could also contest in the presidential elections. Digvijaya Singh had collected the nomination form on Thursday, officially confirming his bid. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath was reportedly asked to fight the election but he was keen on focusing on the state polls for next year.

Twitter Post Congress leaders from G-23 hold meeting

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress G23 camp leaders, including Manish Tewari, Prithviraj Chavan, BS Hooda, met at the residence of Anand Sharma earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/08fMUIo2Oa — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

Rajasthan Gehlot set example by apologizing to Congress chief: Mahesh Joshi

To placate the higher-ups after the political drama over the CM's post in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi on Thursday night. After the hour-long meeting, he said that the party chief would take "positive decisions" regarding the state. After Gehlot backed out of the contest, Rajasthan Congress leader Mahesh Joshi said that he had set an example by apologizing to the Congress chief.