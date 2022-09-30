Congress president poll nominations: Mallikarjun Kharge in, Digvijaya Singh out
Throwing a new twist in the plot everyday, the Congress presidential elections will now see party stalwart and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge as a contestant. After Kharge entering into the fray, Digvijaya Singh announced his withdrawal from the race. The final contest is expected to be between Shashi Tharoor and Kharge as Friday is the last day for filing nominations.
- The grand old party will hold the presidential election in October and may get a non-Gandhi leader at its helm.
- While Ashok Gehlot was considered the "Gandhi family" candidate, reports said that the "rebellion" in Jaipur diminished his chances.
- With him out of the race, the party might witness a two-way contest between Tharoor, and Kharge if no other leader files the nomination.
Kharge — an MP from Gulbarga, Karnataka — is considered a loyalist and close to all three Gandhis — Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka. Hailing from the Dalit community, he was also seen as a likely face for Karnataka CM as the state is set to go to polls soon. However, it wouldn't be the case anymore if he is elected as the Congress president.
According to reports, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal and Haryana Congress leader Kumari Selja could also contest in the presidential elections. Digvijaya Singh had collected the nomination form on Thursday, officially confirming his bid. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath was reportedly asked to fight the election but he was keen on focusing on the state polls for next year.
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress G23 camp leaders, including Manish Tewari, Prithviraj Chavan, BS Hooda, met at the residence of Anand Sharma earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/08fMUIo2Oa— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
To placate the higher-ups after the political drama over the CM's post in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi on Thursday night. After the hour-long meeting, he said that the party chief would take "positive decisions" regarding the state. After Gehlot backed out of the contest, Rajasthan Congress leader Mahesh Joshi said that he had set an example by apologizing to the Congress chief.