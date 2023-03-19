India

Delhi: Woman's skull, chopped body parts found in polythene bag

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 19, 2023, 05:31 pm

Delhi Police said that a woman's skull and mutilated body parts have been found in a polythene bag

In a shocking incident, the mutilated body of a woman was found near a Rapid Metro construction area in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, NDTV reported. The police said they received the information about a suspicious plastic bag on Saturday and found parts of a woman's body, including her skull, in it. They were yet to identify her or make any arrests in the case.

Recovered woman's body parts include skull, hip, arm: Police

According to the police, they reached the spot after receiving information about a suspicious white polythene bag at Sarai Kale Khan. When they opened it, pieces of the woman's body were found inside, including parts of the skull, a hip, an arm, and a hand, they said. Forensic experts were also reportedly called for spot inspection and collection of the samples.

Mortal remains sent for identification, murder case registered

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Delhi) Rajesh Deo said the victim's mortal remains had been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for post-mortem and proper identification. He said an inspection of the crime scene was done and evidence was collected, after which a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

3rd similar incident in Delhi-NCR in 4 days

This is the third similar event in the past four days in the Delhi-NCR region. Earlier, a badly decomposed body of a foreigner was discovered by the Delhi Police on Friday near an underpass in Geeta Colony. Her passport and other documents were also found. In another incident, the Noida Police discovered an adult's dismembered legs and limbs inside a drain on Thursday.

Incident reminds of Shraddha Walkar murder case

The incident brings to mind Shraddha Walkar's murder by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in Mehrauli, Delhi, last year. He was accused of chopping her body into 35 pieces and storing them in a refrigerator for three months. He reportedly crushed her bones to powder with a stone grinder before discarding them. While the murder happened in May, it came to light in November.