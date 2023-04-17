India

Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll reaches 26, 16 officers suspended

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 17, 2023, 05:36 pm 2 min read

The suspected hooch tragedy in Motihari, Bihar's East Champaran district, has claimed 26 lives so far, while around 20 people remain hospitalized across the district, the police said on Monday. Meanwhile, around 16 officials, including five Station House Officers (SHO) in the area, were suspended on Sunday after eight people died. The police also arrested around 80 people in connection with the case.

Police conducting door-to-door survey to identify victims

The police said that disciplinary action was taken against 11 personnel for dereliction of duty, including nine chowkidars posted in various villages of Motihari. Among the suspended personnel were a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector who were reportedly assigned to the anti-liquor task force (ALTF). Four victims are reportedly critical and officials are conducting door-to-door surveys to check if more people have taken ill.

600 places raided, 370 liters of country-made liquor seized

The police also carried out searches at around 600 places and seized 370 liters of country-made liquor, 50 liters of spirit, and 1,150 liters of other chemicals used for manufacturing hooch. Notably, the first death due to spurious liquor in Motihari was reported on Saturday.

Mass murder by Nitish Kumar: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the incident "mass murder by the Nitish Kumar government." Bihar Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Vijay Kumar Sinha, accused the state government of "protecting liquor mafias associated with the ruling Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal." Former Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said his party will approach the National Human Rights Commission to press for an investigation.

December 2022 saw similar hooch tragedy in Saran district

Last year in December, another hooch tragedy was reported in Bihar's Saran district which claimed the lives of more than 70 people. In response to the tragedy, CM Kumar stated that if people continue to consume alcohol, they will surely die, which drew widespread criticism. The opposition criticized Kumar, calling his statement apathetic and accused him of sheltering the liquor mafia in the state.

Bihar placed complete ban on alcoholic drinks in 2016

The dry state placed a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks in 2016.

Nevertheless, since November 2021, Bihar has reported a series of hooch-related tragedies in which over sixty people have died.

Such incidents have called into question the very rationale behind the prohibition policy, as they encourage the illegal trade of low-quality, spurious liquor.