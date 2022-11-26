India

Out on bail, Lalu leaved for Singapore for kidney transplant

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 26, 2022, 04:37 pm 3 min read

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav has left for Singapore for a kidney transplant. Yadav is accompanied by his younger son, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, besides other family members. He earlier returned from Singapore last month after receiving treatment for a kidney problem. Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of the 74-year-old out on bail, will be donating a kidney to him.

Why does this story matter?

Former Bihar CM Yadav was granted bail in April 2022 by the Jharkhand High Court in the Rs. 139.35cr Doranda Treasury fodder scam case against him, allowing him to walk out of jail.

To recall, he was jailed in December 2017.

Yadav flew to Singapore for treatment after a special CBI court in Ranchi ordered the release of his passport in September this year.

Yadav to undergo kidney transplant in December

After preliminary check-ups and tests, Yadav will tentatively undergo a kidney transplant surgery in the first week of December in Singapore. Tejashwi is confident that the operation will be successful as "his well-wishers have prayed for his speedy recovery," he said. Yadav, who has multiple ailments, has been hospitalized many times for treatment in Ranchi and Delhi during his jail term.

Can do anything for papa: Rohini Acharya

In a social media post, Acharya, who is based in Singapore, earlier this month revealed that she was going to donate a kidney to Yadav. She wrote, "I can do anything for papa." Acharya also made a fervent appeal to people to pray for her father. "Kindly pray that everything goes well and papa once again raises your voice," she wrote.

'Merely a small piece of flesh,' Acharya on donation

माँ- पिता मेरे लिए भगवान हैं. मैं उनके लिए कुछ भी कर सकती हूँ. आप सबों के शुभकामनाओं ने मुझे और मजबूत बनाया है.



मैं आप सबके प्रति दिल से आभार प्रकट करती हूँ. आप सब का विशेष प्यार और सम्मान मिल रहा है.



मैं भावुक हो गयी हूँ. आप सबको दिल से आभार कहना चाहती हूँ. pic.twitter.com/ipvrXrFitS — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 11, 2022

Timeline of Yadav's conviction in other fodder scam cases

Besides the aforementioned case, Yadav was also found guilty in four other fodder scam-related cases. He was convicted in the first such case related to Chaibasa Treasury in 2013 and in the second Deoghar Treasury case in 2017. Later, in January 2018, he was found guilty in another Chaibasa Treasury case. In the fourth case, concerning Dumka Treasury, Yadav was convicted in March 2018.

Yadav got bail in April in fifth fodder scam case

In April, Yadav was granted bail in the Doranda Treasury misappropriation case related to a fodder scam. He was sentenced to 14 years in jail. However, he was given bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues. Yadav was earlier granted bail in the other four fodder scam cases, too, involving the Dumka, Deoghar, Chaibasa, and Doranda treasuries.