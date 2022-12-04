Politics

Bihar ministers perform puja before Lalu's kidney transplant on Monday

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 04, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav flew out to Singapore on Saturday night to be present with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his kidney transplant operation on Monday. The Deputy CM's political advisor Sanjay Yadav and the RJD supremo's close aide Bhola Yadav also left with Tejashwi Yadav for the surgery.

Why does this story matter?

In April 2022, the Jharkhand High Court granted ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav bail in the Rs. 139.35 crore Doranda Treasury fodder scam case against him, which allowed him to walk out of prison.

The 74-year-old was imprisoned in December 2017.

Yadav went to Singapore after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi ordered the release of his passport in September.

Details on Lalu's surgery

Lalu's eldest daughter Misa Bharti and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, are also in the Lion City to be with the RJD supremo. Lalu's second daughter, Rohini Aacharya, reportedly donated her kidney to her father. It is learned that Aacharya and Lalu will be admitted on Sunday to the hospital to undergo pre-surgery tests, after which the kidney transplant surgery on Monday will happen.

Pujas, hawans performed for Lalu Yadav's health

On Saturday, Rohini Aacharya took to social media and posted a photo with her father and wrote in Hindi: "We have not seen God but as God I have seen my father." Many ministers and MLAs in Bihar performed a pujas and hawans in Danapur's Archana temple for the better health of Lalu. Locals also performed hawans and prayed for Lalu's successful operation.

Post: Rohini Acharya's post on Lalu Prasad Yadav

Cases against Lalu

Other than the above-mentioned case, lalu was also found guilty in four others related to the fodder scam. He was sentenced in the first case in 2013 related to Chaibasa Treasury and in the second Deoghar Treasury case in 2017. In January 2018, Lalu was sentenced guilty in another Chaibasa Treasury case. The fourth case regarding Dumka Treasury, he was convicted in March 2018.

Here's why Lalu was granted bail

He was given bail in April in the fodder scam-relatedDoranda Treasury misappropriation case. Lalu was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was granted bail over a uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues. The RJD chief had to deposit Rs. 10 lakh as a fine and Rs. 1 lakh surety amount for the same.