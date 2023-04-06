India

Committed to eradicating corruption, nepotism: Modi on BJP Foundation Day

Committed to eradicating corruption, nepotism: Modi on BJP Foundation Day

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 06, 2023, 04:56 pm 2 min read

PM Modi added that the BJP believed in selfless service like Lord Hanuman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers on the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 44th Foundation Day on Thursday and said that they were committed to ridding India of corruption, nepotism, and law and order issues, according to PTI. He added that the BJP believed in selfless service like Lord Hanuman on the occasion, which also happened to be Hanuman Jayanti.

Modi accused Congress of nepotism, regionalism

Slamming Congress and other opposition parties for their alleged nepotism, casteism, and regionalism, Modi said people with a "badshahi" mindset have been insulting the poor, backward, and deprived since 2014. The prime minister asserted that the support of the poor, tribals, backward, Dalits, and women, among others, would continue to protect the "lotus," the BJP's election symbol, and help it bloom.

We don't have to be complacent: Modi

He also touched on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said there were already claims that no one can defeat the BJP. "Despite being the world's biggest political party, we don't have to be complacent... BJP workers have to win the heart of every citizen of the country," he said. He further emphasized that the BJP needed to adopt modern technology.

Modi also mentioned Article 370, govt schemes in speech

In his address, Modi cited his government's free ration scheme, health insurance, and other welfare measures, saying, "The BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals." Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said, "The Opposition parties never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day and they cannot digest the work BJP was doing."