Tamil Nadu migrant row: YouTuber Manish Kashyap booked under NSA

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 06, 2023, 03:08 pm 1 min read

Kashyap surrendered before the Bihar Police on March 18 (Photo credit: Twitter/@YogiDevnath2)

Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber from Bihar arrested in the Tamil Nadu migrant workers row, has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on Thursday, reported PTI. Notably, Kashyap surrendered before the Bihar Police on March 18, days after officials obtained an arrest warrant against him for allegedly making fake videos of brutality against migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu.

Kashyap sent to Madurai central prison

According to reports, Kashyap appeared before the Madurai District Court in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, which extended his judicial custody for 15 days. He was then sent to the Madurai central prison. Madurai Superintendent of Police (SP) Shiva Prasad told PTI, "Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant laborers being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been detained under the NSA Act."

What is the case against Kashyap?

According to reports, Kashyap had shared a video showing Bihari laborers purportedly being harassed in Tamil Nadu, following which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered an inquiry. Later, a fact-finding team reportedly revealed that the video was fake. Concerned about the matter, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also warned of strict action against rumormongers. Kashyap is one of the four accused in the case.