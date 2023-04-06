India

Stones pelted at Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train for 3rd time

The incident occurred when the train was headed to Visakhapatnam

In yet another act of vandalism, stones were hurled at the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express on Wednesday. According to the Waltair Division Railway's official release, the incident occurred when the train was headed to Visakhapatnam. Following the vandalization, the departure of the train was delayed by four hours as the window glass of coach C-8 on the train was broken due to stone pelting.

Officials searching for accused stone pelters

Calling it an "unfortunate incident," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sethupati told ANI, "Some unknown persons pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run." He added that the officials were investigating the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were looking to nab the accused.

3rd incident of vandalization in 3 months

Notably, this is the third time in the past three months that a stone-pelting incident has been reported on the Vishakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express. Stone-pelting destroyed the window panes of the train's emergency exit in February, and a train coach's glass pane was damaged near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam in January.