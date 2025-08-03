OpenAI readies open-weight models as GPT‑5 launch nears
What's the story
OpenAI is not just focused on the development of its next-generation AI model, GPT-5. The company is also gearing up to launch new open-weight models, as indicated by their presence on HuggingFace. The models, "gpt-oss-20b" and "gpt-oss-120b," were spotted on the AI platform ahead of the public release from OpenAI. This would be the first time OpenAI has released an open-weight model since GPT-2 in 2019.
Strategic moves
Shift in OpenAI's approach to model sharing
The discovery of these models on HuggingFace is notable in OpenAI's approach to sharing its technology. Usually, companies like OpenAI typically share their model weights (training parameter) with partner companies as part of the release process. This time, however, it appears that OpenAI has started sharing open-weight models with external organizations such as HuggingFace. The new models are said to be "similar to o3 mini" with reasoning capabilities.
Future expectations
Anticipating the impact of open-weight models
As OpenAI gears up for the release of these open-weight models, we can expect to see more references and discussions around them in the coming days. This move by OpenAI could potentially pave the way for greater collaboration and innovation within the AI community, as other organizations get access to their advanced technology.