OpenAI readies open-weight models as GPT‑5 launch nears

By Mudit Dube 11:39 am Aug 03, 202511:39 am

What's the story

OpenAI is not just focused on the development of its next-generation AI model, GPT-5. The company is also gearing up to launch new open-weight models, as indicated by their presence on HuggingFace. The models, "gpt-oss-20b" and "gpt-oss-120b," were spotted on the AI platform ahead of the public release from OpenAI. This would be the first time OpenAI has released an open-weight model since GPT-2 in 2019.