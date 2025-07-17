OpenAI moves ChatGPT to Google Cloud, reducing reliance on Microsoft
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT AI assistant, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud. The deal comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to meet the growing demand for computing capacity. The tech giant had previously relied heavily on Microsoft for its cloud needs. Now, it is diversifying its sources by adding Google Cloud to the list of suppliers along with Microsoft, CoreWeave, and Oracle.
Strategic shift
Deal finalized in May after months of negotiations
The partnership with Google Cloud is part of OpenAI's broader strategy to reduce its dependence on Microsoft. This includes the Stargate project, which is backed by SoftBank, Oracle, and CoreWeave. The deal with Google was finalized in May after months of negotiations. It highlights how the massive computing needs for training and deploying AI models are reshaping competitive dynamics in the industry.
Growth strategy
OpenAI's cloud infrastructure will be based several regions
OpenAI's cloud infrastructure will be based in the US, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, and the UK. The move comes after Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, revealed earlier this year that the company was facing capacity constraints. "If anyone has GPU capacity in 100k chunks we can get ASAP please call!" he wrote on an X post at the time.