OpenAI moves ChatGPT to Google Cloud, reducing reliance on Microsoft

By Mudit Dube 10:49 am Jul 17, 202510:49 am

What's the story

OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT AI assistant, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud. The deal comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to meet the growing demand for computing capacity. The tech giant had previously relied heavily on Microsoft for its cloud needs. Now, it is diversifying its sources by adding Google Cloud to the list of suppliers along with Microsoft, CoreWeave, and Oracle.