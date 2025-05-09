US's AI advantage over China may not last: Sam Altman
What's the story
OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman recently appeared before a US Senate Commerce Committee hearing.
The panel discussed America's standing in the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry and how it can stay ahead of other countries.
He was joined by tech leaders from AMD, CoreWeave, and Microsoft.
During the hearing, Altman said that while the US currently leads China in AI development, the advantage may not last.
Regulatory shift
Shift in stance on AI regulation
Altman's stance on AI regulation has changed over the last two years. He was once a staunch advocate of government oversight in AI.
However, his recent comments indicate a more cautious approach toward regulation under President Donald Trump's administration.
This could be due to Trump's emphasis on eliminating perceived unnecessary barriers to AI progress, including parts of President Joe Biden's executive order tightening rules around AI development and usage.
AI supremacy
US AI models are most advanced
When Senator Ted Cruz asked Altman if the US was ahead in the AI race against China, the OpenAI CEO confidently said that American models, like those developed by OpenAI and Google, are the most advanced in the world.
He added, "It's very hard to say how far ahead we are, but I would say not a huge amount of time."
This statement casts doubt on America's leading role in global AI development.
Sustaining advantage
Key factors for maintaining AI lead
Altman stressed that continued investment and thoughtful policymaking are crucial to keep America ahead in AI.
He said, "The need to win in infrastructure, sensible regulation that does not slow us down, the sort of spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that I think is a uniquely American thing in the world."
He believes that sustaining this advantage is possible with careful planning and execution.
Semiconductor support
AMD's Lisa Su supports Altman's statement
Lisa Su, CEO of semiconductor giant AMD, supported Altman's claim by saying that the US makes the best AI chips in the world today.
She called them "Best AI accelerators in the world," noting how critical they are for running sophisticated AI systems.
However, she also warned against being complacent and noted that while China may have some restrictions, innovation could come from unexpected places.
Investment push
Advocacy for more investment in AI
During the Senate hearing, Altman and other tech leaders pushed for more investment in AI infrastructure and workforce training. They think that would be more helpful than new restrictions.
Altman argued against proposals that could hinder industry progress, calling a plan requiring AI companies to test their models before release "disastrous."
He also opposed the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) setting formal standards for AI, suggesting a balanced approach encouraging responsibility without heavy-handed rules.