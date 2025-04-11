ChatGPT can now remember all your conversations—Why it's a game-changer
What's the story
OpenAI has given a major upgrade to the customization and memory capabilities of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT.
The new enhancement enables the AI to remember and incorporate details from conversations, such as user preferences and interests, to provide more tailored assistance in tasks like writing, learning, and advice.
The improvement is a step ahead of the previously restricted "Memory" feature that only remembered a few key facts for future responses.
Memory evolution
ChatGPT's memory feature: A step toward personalization
The previous "Memory" feature needed users to explicitly ask ChatGPT to remember something, although it sometimes tried to anticipate what should be remembered.
When something was added to its memory, a message confirmed that the memory had been updated.
Users could toggle this feature at will, with an option for "Temporary Chat" mode where memory tracking was automatically off.
Feature details
New memory features in ChatGPT
The latest improvements to ChatGPT's memory capabilities come in the form of two checkboxes in the bot's interface.
The first, "Reference saved memories," is an updated version of the old memory feature, acting as a limited repository for essential facts.
The second checkbox brings a new feature, "Reference chat history," allowing ChatGPT to use all past conversations as context for future responses.
Unlike saved memories, information stored via chat history can't be accessed or modified by users.
Rollout plan
Gradual rollout of memory feature to ChatGPT Plus, Pro users
The new memory capabilities are being rolled out to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, starting today.
The rollout seems gradual over the next few weeks, with certain regions like the UK, European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland not being part of this phase.
OpenAI has announced plans for these features to reach Enterprise, Team as well as Edu users at a later date.