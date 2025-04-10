What's the story

Indian AI start-up Ziroh Labs has developed a cost-effective system, called Kompact AI, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras.

The innovative platform allows large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) models to run without high-end computing chips from companies like NVIDIA.

The unique part of Kompact AI is that it runs on standard CPUs of everyday computing devices instead of expensive GPUs that have been critical for AI growth.