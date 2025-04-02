What's the story

Joelle Pineau, the head of artificial intelligence (AI) research at Meta Platforms, has announced her exit from the company.

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, Pineau announced that she will be leaving on May 30.

She has been with Meta for eight years and has led the Fundamental AI Research group (FAIR) since 2023.

Her work includes significant contributions to projects like PyTorch, FAISS, Roberta, Dino, Llama AI, SAM, Codegen, and Audiobox among others.