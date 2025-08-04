Actor Loni Anderson (79) dies: Exploring her life and career

Loni Anderson, the celebrated Hollywood actor who played Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, has died at 79. The news was confirmed by her family in a statement, saying, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother. She left us peacefully, surrounded by family." She passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. May she rest in peace.

Biography Early life and breakthrough role Born on August 5, 1945, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was the daughter of Klaydon, an environmental chemist, and Maxine, a model. The Emmy-nominated actor began her acting career in the 1970s with a breakthrough role in WKRP in Cincinnati (1978).She was also a part of Easy Street, Nurses, and The Mullets, among several other popular projects.

Personal journey Marriage to Burt Reynolds and financial settlement Anderson's marriage to actor Burt Reynolds in 1988 drew media attention, and later, their divorce in 1994 was equally publicized. She received a $10 million settlement, including property and alimony, per Economic Times. Despite the scrutiny, Anderson remained grounded and later penned her memoir My Life in High Heels, detailing her struggles, motherhood experiences, and dedication to health causes. She was a passionate advocate for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) awareness due to her parents' long battles with the disease.