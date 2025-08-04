NSDL IPO allotment likely today: Here's how to check status

The allotment status for the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalized today, August 4. The NSDL IPO opened from July 30 to August 1 and received a strong response from investors. The shares are expected to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 6.

Allotment procedure Refunds for unsuccessful investors to be issued tomorrow The NSDL IPO allotment process will be followed by crediting equity shares to eligible allotment holders' demat accounts on August 5. Unsuccessful investors will also get refunds on the same day. Investors can check their allotment status online through BSE's website or the registrar's site, MUFG Intime India (Link Intime).

Online procedure How to check allotment status on BSE website To check the NSDL IPO allotment status on BSE's website, investors have to select 'Equity' in the Issue Type and choose 'National Securities Depository Limited' from the dropdown menu. They then enter either their Application No. or PAN, verify by ticking on 'I am not a robot,' and click on 'Search.' The allotment status will be displayed on screen.

Market performance Gray market premium today The NSDL shares are witnessing decent demand in the unlisted market with a double digit gray market premium (GMP) today. The GMP for today is ₹120 per share, which indicates that NSDL shares are trading at a premium of ₹120 over their issue price in the gray market. This suggests that the estimated listing price of NSDL shares would be ₹920 apiece, at a 15% premium to the IPO price of ₹800 per share.