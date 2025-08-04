NSDL IPO allotment likely today: Here's how to check status
What's the story
The allotment status for the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalized today, August 4. The NSDL IPO opened from July 30 to August 1 and received a strong response from investors. The shares are expected to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 6.
Allotment procedure
Refunds for unsuccessful investors to be issued tomorrow
The NSDL IPO allotment process will be followed by crediting equity shares to eligible allotment holders' demat accounts on August 5. Unsuccessful investors will also get refunds on the same day. Investors can check their allotment status online through BSE's website or the registrar's site, MUFG Intime India (Link Intime).
Online procedure
How to check allotment status on BSE website
To check the NSDL IPO allotment status on BSE's website, investors have to select 'Equity' in the Issue Type and choose 'National Securities Depository Limited' from the dropdown menu. They then enter either their Application No. or PAN, verify by ticking on 'I am not a robot,' and click on 'Search.' The allotment status will be displayed on screen.
Market performance
Gray market premium today
The NSDL shares are witnessing decent demand in the unlisted market with a double digit gray market premium (GMP) today. The GMP for today is ₹120 per share, which indicates that NSDL shares are trading at a premium of ₹120 over their issue price in the gray market. This suggests that the estimated listing price of NSDL shares would be ₹920 apiece, at a 15% premium to the IPO price of ₹800 per share.
Subscription details
NSDL IPO was subscribed 41 times
The NSDL IPO was subscribed 41 times in total, according to the subscription data on BSE. The Retail investors category was subscribed 7.73 times while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 34.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a whopping 103.97 times subscription for this public issue. The company raised ₹4,011.6 crore through its IPO.