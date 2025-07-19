Snapdeal's parent company files papers with SEBI for an IPO

Founded by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, AceVector has opted for a confidential pre-filing route. This strategy lets companies keep IPO details under wraps until later stages in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The move is becoming popular among Indian firms who are looking for flexibility in their IPO plans. Recently, INOX Clean Energy, Shadowfax Technologies, Groww, Gaja Alternative Asset Management, Shiprocket and Tata Capital also opted for confidential filings.

Reasons

Advantages of confidential pre-filing

The confidential pre-filing route is gaining traction as it gives companies more flexibility and less pressure to go public quickly. Unlike the traditional route that mandates firms to launch their IPOs within 12 months of SEBI's approval, this new method extends the window to 18 months from receipt of final comments. Companies can also change the primary issue size by up to 50% until the updated DRHP stage.