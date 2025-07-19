India's electronics exports have touched $40B, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
What's the story
India's electronics exports have crossed the $40 billion mark, marking an eight-fold increase in the last 11 years. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement at the 14th Convocation of IIT Hyderabad. He also noted a six-fold jump in domestic electronics production during this period. The minister attributed this remarkable growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India.
Future projects
Updates about bullet train, semiconductor chip
Vaishnaw also highlighted the fast-paced development of India's first bullet train project, which is likely to be operational by September 2027. He announced that the country will make its first Made in India semiconductor chip on a commercial scale this year. The minister expressed confidence that India will soon be among the top five semiconductor nations globally.
Telecom advancements
Complete 4G telecom stack designed in 3.5 years
Vaishnaw highlighted India's achievement in designing a complete 4G telecom stack in just three and a half years. The stack is now installed on nearly 90,000 telecom towers across the country. He said this is much more than the network of many countries globally.