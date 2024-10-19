Summarize Simplifying... In short HDFC Bank's Q2 results show a rise in net profit to over ₹16,800cr, with a 10% YoY increase in net interest income to ₹30,114 crore.

Despite these challenges, the bank's shares saw a minor increase, closing at ₹1,681.15 on October 18.

HDFC Bank's Q2 net profit has surpassed Dalal Street expectations

HDFC Bank's Q2 results: Net profit rises to over ₹16,800cr

By Akash Pandey 04:42 pm Oct 19, 2024

What's the story HDFC Bank has reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the second quarter of FY25, reaching ₹16,821 crore. The figure surpasses the average estimate of ₹16,570 crore as projected by seven brokerages. Despite the ongoing economic challenges, India's largest private-sector bank has shown robust performance for Q2.

Income rise

Net interest income sees significant growth

The bank's net interest income (NII) also witnessed a significant growth, increasing 10% YoY to ₹30,114 crore. However, the figure was slightly lower than the brokerage poll's estimate of ₹30,306 crore for Q2. The core net interest margin was at 3.46% on total assets and 3.65% on interest-earning assets, according to HDFC Bank's stock exchange filing.

Asset performance

Slight increase in non-performing assets

HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose to 1.36% at the end of September, up from 1.33% at the end of the last quarter. The bank's net NPAs also rose marginally from 0.39% to 0.41%. In absolute terms, gross NPAs rose to ₹34,251 crore from ₹33,026 crore while net NPAs rose to ₹10,309 crore from ₹9,508 crore on-quarter.

Information

HDFC Bank's provisions for Q2 rise by 4%

Provisions made by HDFC Bank for the second quarter stood at ₹2,701 crore, a 4% increase from ₹2,602 crore on-quarter. The bank's shares closed at ₹1,681.15 on October 18, marking a slight 0.47% increase on BSE.