Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm

M-cap of 8 top Indian firms skyrockets ₹1.48 lakh crore

By Akash Pandey 02:00 pm May 19, 202402:00 pm

What's the story Eight of the top-10 most valued companies in India experienced a significant surge in their market capitalization last week, collectively adding ₹1,47,935.19 crore. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainers during this period of market capitalization growth. Concurrently, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark also rose by 1,341.47 points or 1.84% last week.

LIC and Reliance Industries lead m-cap increase

The market valuation of LIC surged by ₹40,163.73 crore, reaching a total of ₹6,16,212.90 crore. Similarly, Reliance Industries saw a substantial increase in its market valuation, with an addition of ₹36,467.26 crore to reach a total of ₹19,41,110.70 crore. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm, with TCS and others following closely.

Other firms witnessing growth

Other companies that experienced growth include Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank. The market valuation of Bharti Airtel climbed by ₹26,492.61 crore to reach ₹7,64,917.29 crore. HDFC Bank's m-cap also rallied, adding ₹21,136.71 crore to reach a total of ₹11,14,163.29 crore.

ICICI, Infosys, ITC, and SBI closely followed the trend

ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, and State Bank of India (SBI) also saw increases in their market cap during this period. ICICI Bank's m-cap surged by ₹9,570.68 crore to reach ₹7,94,404.51 crore, while Infosys saw an increase of ₹7,815.51 crore, reaching ₹5,99,376.39 crore. ITC's market capitalization rose by ₹4,057.54 crore to ₹5,44,895.67 crore, and SBI gained ₹2,231.15 crore, reaching ₹7,32,576.77 crore.

TCS and Hindustan Unilever experienced m-cap decline

Despite the overall growth, not all firms saw an increase in their market capitalization. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)'s m-cap declined by ₹16,588.94 crore to ₹13,92,963.69 crore. Similarly, Hindustan Unilever's m-cap dipped by ₹6,978.29 crore to reach a total of ₹5,46,843.87 crore during the same period.