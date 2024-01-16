Sensex tanks 200 points, Nifty settles above 22,000 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:07 pm Jan 16, 202404:07 pm

Sensex settled at 73,128.77 points on Tuesday, down by 0.27%

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump after reaching a record-high in yesterday's session. While the Sensex slipped 199.17 points, or 0.27%, to 73,128.77 points, the Nifty shed 65.15 points, or 0.3%, to 22,032.3 points. The Nifty Midcap 100 index also ended in the red, closing nearly 0.4% down at 47,667.40 points.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top performing sectors, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSU BANK led the way, gaining 0.98%, 0.34%, and 0.26%, respectively. BPCL, Tata Steel, and Titan Company emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 2.8%, 1.74%, and 1.63%, respectively. Divis Labs, HCL Tech, and Wipro were the top stock losers, shedding 2.43%, 2.06%, and 1.94%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 2.21% to 15,865.92 points and the Nikkei index edged up 0.79% to 35,619.18 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed flat but in green, gaining 0.02% to 14,972.76 points.

INR goes down 0.22% against the US dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.22% lower to Rs. 83.07 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The prices of gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.31% and the latter shedding 0.28% to settle at Rs. 62,365 and Rs. 72,423, respectively. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by 0.63% to $72.78 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices in India

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol retails at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $42,877.54, a 0.40% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.42% and is selling at $2,538.99. BNB and Cardano are priced at $318.57 (0.71% up) and $0.5355 (0.68% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08191, up 0.74% from yesterday.