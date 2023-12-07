Sensex falls 130 points, Nifty slides to 20,900

By Pradnesh Naik 03:57 pm Dec 07, 202303:57 pm

Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest stock loser, dropping 2.39%

The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note. The benchmark Sensex tumbled 132.04 points to close at 69,521.69 points, while the Nifty dropped down 36.55 points to end at 20,901.15 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 81.8 points, or 0.65%, to close at 12,631.2 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

On Thursday, NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.22%, 0.91%, and 0.89%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Bharti Airtel, HUL, and Apollo Hospital, which plunged 2.39%, 1.75%, and 1.57%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, and UltraTechCement, which climbed 2.64%, 2.38%, and 1.71%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday slipped 117.37 points, or 0.72%, to 16,345.89 points while the Nikkei rose 587.59 points, or 1.79%, to 32,858.31 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 66.8 points, or 0.47%, to 14,163.11 points.

INR gained 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.04% lower to Rs. 83.36 versus the US Dollar. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on December 07 with the former settling at Rs. 62,569 and the latter at Rs. 74,952. Crude oil futures edged up by $0.46, or 0.65% to $70.27 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $43,457.05, which is a 1.11% decrease in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.52% and is trading at $2,244.01. BNB and Cardano are trading at $230.73 (1.55% down) and $0.4416 (2.62% up), respectively. Down 7.20% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09541.