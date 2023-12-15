Nifty, Sensex close at all-time high driven by IT stocks

By Pradnesh Naik 03:57 pm Dec 15, 202303:57 pm

HCL Tech emerged as the top stock gainer, edging nearly 6%

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend since the opening bell. The Sensex rose 1.37% to close at 71,483.75 points while the Nifty gained 1.29% to end the day at 21,456.65 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 13,029.35 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers on Friday?

On Friday, NIFTY IT, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 4.36%, 2.34%, and 2.08%, respectively. HCL Tech, TCS, and Infosys emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.59%, 5.56%, and 5%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, HDFC Life, Nestle, and Bharti Airtel lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.83%, 1.54%, and 1.09%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei slipped to 16,792.19 points and 32,970.55 points, respectively. The Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.56% to 2,942.56 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.19% to 14,761.56 points.

INR soared 0.41% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.41% to close at Rs. 82.99 against the US dollar. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 62,527, the silver price ended at Rs. 75,096. Crude oil futures prices declined by $0.71, or 0.98%, to $71.79 per barrel.

Here are fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday

Fuel prices remained unaltered in Delhi on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $42,855.90, which is a 0.08% decrease in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.25% and is selling at $2,278.66. BNB and Cardano are trading at $249.73 (1.31% down) and $0.6419 (0.30% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.36% lower than yesterday at $0.09668.