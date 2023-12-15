Sensex jumps 500 points to surpass 71,000 for first time

By Rishabh Raj Dec 15, 2023

Nifty IT topped sectoral indices with gains over 3%

Nifty50 and Sensex on Friday opened at their all-time highs. This rise is an extension of the upbeat investor mood sparked by the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep benchmark rates steady while hinting at potential rate cuts in 2024. During the early trade, Sensex was up 498 points or 0.78% at 71,013 and Nifty50 was up 152 points or 0.72% at 21,335.

Nifty IT leads among sectoral indices

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT index led the pack with over 3% gains. Nifty Metals gained up to 1.75% in early trade. Both Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty Energy witnessed growth exceeding 1% each. Nifty Realty traded flat after giving a fabulous run of over 3% on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank traded flat, while almost all other indices were in green.

To gainers and losers

Infosys led the top gainers with a 3.94% increase, followed by HCL Tech, LTI Mindtree, TCS, and Hindalco. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Nestle, SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, and Britannia faced losses of up to 2% Small-cap and middle-cap indices also gained in tandem with the frontline indices. Nifty SmallCap 100 index was up 0.65% while Nifty MidCap 100 rose by 0.3%.