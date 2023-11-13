Sensex slips 325 points, Nifty settles below 19,450 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex slips 325 points, Nifty settles below 19,450 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:55 pm Nov 13, 202303:55 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 11,673 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 325.58 points, or 0.5%, to 64,933.87 points, the Nifty shed 82 points, or 0.42%, to 19,443.55 points. The broader market indices showed bullish signals but the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 11,673.4 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY ENERGY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.57%, 1.12%, and 0.39%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Coal India, Eicher Motors, and Hindalco, which climbed 5.29%, 1.85%, and 1.05%, respectively. SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finance, and Infosys emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.24%, 1.29%, and 1.06%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.25%, 1.28%, and 0.05% to settle at 3,046.53 points, 17,426.21 points, and 32,585.11 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 274.51 points, or 2.03%, to 13,795.96 points.

4/6

INR gains 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.02% to Rs. 83.33 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 59,685, while the silver futures tumbled 0.79% to Rs. 69,476. The crude oil futures slipped 0.31% to $77.22 per barrel.

5/6

No changes in fuel prices

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is trading at $37,010.28, which is 0.19% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,056.94, up 0.26%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $246.73 (1.09% down) and $0.3769 (2.70% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.68% lower than yesterday at $0.07822.