Sensex gains 204 points, Nifty settles below 19,890 mark

Nov 28, 2023

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Tata Motors emerged as the top-performing stocks

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.08% to 66,174.20 points, the Nifty jumped 0.48% to 19,889.7 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 76.35 points, or 0.63%, to 12,031.6 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 2.37%, 1.88%, and 1.82%, respectively. Furthermore, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Tata Motors emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 8.88%, 5.57%, and 3.65%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Cipla, ITC, and HUL, which plunged 0.6%, 0.48%, and 0.39%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.98% and 0.12% to 17,354.14 points and 33,408.39 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23% to 3,038.55 points. In the US market, NASDAQ dropped 0.07%, to 14,241.02 points.

INR goes up 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.05% to close at Rs. 83.34 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 61,574, the silver futures closed at Rs. 74,640. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.04% to settle at $75.98 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $37,092.86, which is a 0.66% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,018.98, down 1.27%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $227.73 (0.43% down) and $0.3738 (3.14% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07744, down 3.26% from yesterday.