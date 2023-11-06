Sensex gains nearly 600 points, Nifty settles above 19,400 mark

By Akash Pandey

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.61% to close at 11,380 points

On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.92% to 64,958.69 points while the Nifty climbed 0.94% to 19,411.80 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.61% to close at 11,380.85 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY COMMODITIES, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY ENERGY topped the list, edging up 1.43%, 1.34%, and 1.32%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Divis Labs, Hero MotoCorp, and Eicher Motors, which climbed 5.35%, 2.52%, and 2.39%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were SBI, HUL, and Tata Motors, which plunged 0.71%, 0.41%, and 0.24%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.9% to 3,058.41 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 2.32% to 32,708.48 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.68% to 17,966.59 points. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 184.09 points, or 1.38%, to 13,478.28 points.

INR goes up 0.08% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.08% to Rs. 83.22 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 60,884, the silver futures closed at Rs. 72,225. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.91% to settle at $82 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is trading at $35,132.61, which is 0.01% up from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.07% and is trading at $1,889.19. BNB and Cardano are trading at $244.07 (0.47% up) and $0.3489 (3.87% up), respectively. Finally, up 2.92% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07167.