Sensex gains over 530 points, Nifty closes above 19,140 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:03 pm Nov 02, 202304:03 pm

Britannia emerged as the top-performing stock, edging up by 3.02%

On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.84% to settle at 64,124.77 points while the Nifty climbed 0.83% to end at 19,145.95 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.57% to 11,225.6 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PSU BANK topped the list, edging up 2.46%, 1.85%, and 1.48%, respectively. Britannia, Hindalco, and Apollo Hospital emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.02%, 2.67%, and 2.03%, respectively. Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Auto were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 1.02%, 0.72%, and 0.49%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.45% to settle at 3,009.41 points. However, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 17,230.59 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.64% to 13,061.47 points.

INR edged up 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.06% to end at Rs. 83.25 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. The former soared 0.32% to Rs. 60,980, while the latter jumped 1.11% to Rs. 72,090. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.65, or 0.8% to $81.87 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $35,400.10, which is a 2.66% increase in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token is up by 1.68% and is trading at $1,835.32. BNB and Cardano are priced at $230.83 (2.67% up) and $0.3099 (7.67% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06999, up by 4.59% from yesterday.