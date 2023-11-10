Sensex closes at 64,904 points, Nifty settles above 19,420 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:04 pm Nov 10, 202304:04 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 11,613 points

On Friday, the stock market closed on a flat note and not much movement was witnessed. The Sensex gained 72.48 points to close at 64,904.68 points, and the Nifty ended at 19,425.35 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.51% to 11,613.75 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 1.18%, 0.71%, and 0.7%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were NTPC, ONGC, and Tech Mahindra, adding 2%, 1.61%, and 1.34%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Hero MotoCorp, M&M, and HCL Tech, which plunged 2.11%, 1.87%, and 0.79%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 308.03 points, or 1.79%, to 17,203.26 points while the Nikkei rose 78.35 points, or 0.24%, to 32,568.11 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 130.8 points, or 0.96%, to 13,519.62 points.

INR goes down 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) weakened against the US Dollar on Friday, plunging 0.06% to settle at Rs. 83.34. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 60,085, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 70,799. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $76.54 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is selling at $36,557.91, which is down 0.59% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,101.70, up 9.78%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $253.36 (1.01% up) and $0.3786 (1.59% up), respectively. Finally, down 2.78% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07415.