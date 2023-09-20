Sensex slips to 66,800 points, Nifty settles near 19,900 mark

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 20, 2023 | 03:46 pm 2 min read

HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, and Reliance were trading among the top stock losers

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 1.19% to end at 66,800.84 points, while the Nifty fell 1.17% to 19,901.4 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 11,594.7 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

Coming to the top-gaining sectors of the market, NIFTY PSE emerged as the highest-gaining sector on Wednesday with a 0.17% rise. The biggest stock gainers were Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, and ONGC, which climbed 2.35%, 1.12% and 0.75%, respectively. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, and Reliance were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 3.87%, 2.7%, and 2.29%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Wednesday slipped 111.57 points, or 0.62%, to 17,885.6 points while the Nikkei rose 218.81 points, or 0.66%, to 33,023.78 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.23% lower to 13,678.19 points.

INR goes up 0.24% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.24% to Rs. 83.08 in forex trade on Wednesday. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 59,170, the silver price ended at Rs. 72,603. The crude oil futures slipped 1.14% to $89.79 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $27,066.77 which is 0.92% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.64% and is trading at $1,627.23. BNB and Cardano are priced at $215.58 (1.65% down) and $0.2521 (1.67% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06209, down 1.14% from yesterday.

