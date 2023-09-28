Sensex slips over 600 points, Nifty settles above 19,500 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:03 pm Sep 28, 202304:03 pm

Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, and LTIMindtree were the biggest stock losers

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.92% to 65,508.32 points, the Nifty fell 0.98% to 19,523.55 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 201.35 points to 11,453.65 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The biggest sector losers on Thursday were NIFTY IT, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY MNC, falling 2.24%, 1.95%, and 1.82%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, and LTIMindtree, which plunged 4.16%, 3.69%, and 3.02%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Larsen, Bharti Airtel, and ONGC, which climbed 2.04%, 1.17%, and 0.51%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 17,373.03 points and 31,872.52 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, rising 29.24 points, or 0.22%, to end at 13,092.85 points.

INR rises 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.06% to Rs. 83.19 in forex trade on Thursday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 57,549. The silver futures soared Rs. 255, or 0.36%, to Rs. 70,804. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $93.5 per barrel.

Check fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently selling at $26,407.97, which is up by 0.22% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $1,618.37, up by 0.52%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $212.83 (0.43% down) and $0.2455 (0.07% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.14% lower than yesterday at $0.0608.