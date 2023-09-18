Sensex slips 242 points, Nifty settles near 20,130 mark

Business

Sensex slips 242 points, Nifty settles near 20,130 mark

Written by Akash Pandey September 18, 2023 | 03:59 pm 2 min read

Jio Financial Services Limited, Hindalco, and HDFC Bank were the top stock losers

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.36% to 67596.84 points, while the Nifty fell 0.29% to 20,133.3 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a downward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 40.4 points to end at 11,595.5 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 3.28%, 1.38%, and 0.83%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India, Titan Company, and M&M, which climbed 3.09%, 2.8%, and 2.52%, respectively. Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco, and HDFC Bank were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.59%, 2.43%, and 1.97%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.26% to 3,125.93 points, while the Nikkei index rose 1.09% to 33,533.09 points. However, the Hang Seng Index shed 1.41%, ending at 17,930.55 points. In the US market, NASDAQ dropped 1.56%, to 13,708.34 points.

INR goes down 0.11% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.11% lower to Rs. 83.27 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 59,138. However, the silver futures soared 0.48%, to Rs. 72,498. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.86% to settle at $91.22 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $26,887.51, which is up 1.14% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.28% and is selling at $1,639.04. BNB and Cardano are priced at $218.97 (1.82% up) and $0.251 (0.33% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06217, which is down 0.17% from yesterday.

Share this timeline