Sensex slips to 66,230 points, Nifty settles above 19,740 mark

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 21, 2023 | 03:44 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.8% to 11,502 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged by 0.86% to end at 66,230.24 points, while the Nifty fell by 0.81% to finish at 19,742.35 points. The midcap stocks also showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 0.8% to 11,502.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Coming to the top sector gainers, NIFTY MEDIA on Thursday became the most gaining sector, edging 0.03% higher. Furthermore, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 1.74%, 1.53%, and 1.25%, respectively. M&M, ICICI Bank, and Cipla were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 2.99%, 2.75%, and 2.73%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

On Thursday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.77%, 1.3%, and 1.39% to 3,084.7 points, 17,655.41 points, and 32,571.03 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.53% lower to 13,469.13 points.

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.01% to settle at Rs. 83.1 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.78% and the latter shedding 1.11% to settle at Rs. 58,940 and Rs. 72,416, respectively. The crude oil futures slipped 1.27% to $88.81 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,749.03, a 1.11% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.07% and is trading at $1,609.90. BNB and Cardano are trading at $211.59 (1.86% down) and $0.2485 (1.43% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.03% lower than yesterday at $0.06208.

